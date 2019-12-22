|
Helen M. Kerschner, 85, of Wyomissing, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Maidencreek Place. She was the widow of the late Richard W. Hartman, passed away in 1980, and the late Roy J. Kerschner, passed away in 2005. Born in Lewistown Valley, Schuylkill County, she was the daughter of the late Francis F. and Bertha F. (Miller) Teter. She was a member of Frieden’s Church, Shartlesville. Helen graduated from Tamaqua High School in 1951. She worked as a secretary for 17 years at the former Upper Bern Elementary School, Shartlesville, later working as a purchasing agent at Wernersville State Hospital from 1980 until retirement in 1996. Helen was very involved at her church. She was a member of the Red Hat Society. She loved football, having played the bugle in high school just to go to the football games for free! Helen loved her family and always enjoyed spending time with them. She is survived by two sons, Richard A. Hartman Jr., husband of Diane L. (Stein), Wernersville; Leo G. Hartman, husband of Marilyn (Dietrich), Bellefonte; a daughter, Carole A. (Hartman) Kutzler, widow of Paul E., Shoemakersville; three stepchildren: Sandra, Randy and Roy; six grandchildren: Dr. Christopher Hartman, husband of Dr. Kerri Hartman; Brittany (Hartman) Henne, wife of Chad; Stephanie (Hartman), wife of Edward DeLozier; Paul E. Kutzler Jr., husband of Jacki; Kelly A. (Kutzler) Moyer, wife of Eric; and Adam R. Hartman, husband of Kelly; three step-grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. Memorial Services will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., from Frieden’s Church, 28 Wolf Creek Road, Bernville, PA 19506. Burial will follow in St. John’s Cemetery, Hamburg. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., in the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to: Frieden’s Church, PO Box 366 Shartlesville, PA 19554. Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., Leesport, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 22 to Dec. 29, 2019