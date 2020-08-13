Helen L. Katarzynski Helen L. (Taras) Katarzynski, 87, of Reading, passed away in the loving embrace of her family during the evening hours of Tuesday August 11, 2020 in Penn State-St. Joseph Medical Center. Helen was predeceased by her husband Henry J. Katarzynski in 1996. She was born in Evansville PA, a daughter of the late Wasyl and Anna (Wicinski) Taras. Helen is survived by her loving daughter; Diane (Williams) wife of Jesus (Joey) Centeno, Jr. of Reading . She is also survived by her granddaughter; Megan (Centeno) wife of Richard Dietrich, Jr. and two great-grandchildren; Lillianna and Matthew Roman, Jr. Helen is also survived by a brother Eugene Taras, of Stony Creek Mills and several nieces and nephews. Helen loved spending time with her family, and in her yard, around her flowers and the birds. Helen also loved spending time with her niece Carol Gaspari, with whom she was very close. Helen was predeceased by her son Michael Taras in 2008 and her grandson Matthew Roman in 2013. She was also predeceased by her brother Russell , and her sisters; Helen, Stella, Susie, Olga, Elizabeth, Genevieve and Rose Marie. Helen was a 1951 graduate of Reading High School. She was a faithful parishioner of Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church, Reading. Helen was employed for many years at the former Pomeroy’s Dept. Store in the Audit Dept. She also had worked at the former Diamond Brothers and the former Letisse Handbag factory and the former Jeweliette Handbag factory. Relatives and friends may extend their sympathy and respects to the family on Monday August 17, 2020 from 9:00am to 10:00am at the Nativity of the BVM Ukrainian Catholic Church 504 Summit Ave. Reading PA 19611. A Divine Liturgy will be celebrated at 10:00am. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery. Flowers are welcome or contributions to the church at the address above in memory of Mrs. Helen L. Katarzynski. The Kopicki-Bradley Funeral Home, Inc., Reading, is in charge of arrangements.



