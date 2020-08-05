Helen Lamm

1/
Helen P. (Forry) Lamm, 89, of Robesonia, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at home, surrounded by her family. Helen was a 23-year ovarian cancer survivor. She was a strong believer in fighting cancer and living life to the fullest. Her husband of 61 years, Benjamin F. Lamm, passed away May 27, 2014. Helen, a daughter of the late Eddie and Dora (Weist) Forry, was born in E. Cocalico Twp. She is survived by four children, Judy A., wife of Dale Frantz, Pottsville, Beverly L., wife of Michael Trexler, Womelsdorf, Cynthia M., wife of John Detwiler, S. Heidelberg Twp., and Mark F. Lamm, husband of Patricia, Herndon, VA; two sisters, Mamie Witmer, Edith, wife of Ed Schoennagel; a sister in law, June Forry; nine grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two brothers, LeRoy Forry, John Forry; and four sisters, Elsie LeFever, Emma Moyer, Margaret Troutman, and Esther Hoover. She was a member of St. John’s (Hain’s) UCC. Helen enjoyed reading, doing puzzles, gardening, and taking trips to Virginia. Services are private. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville, is handling arrangements. The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Bayada Hospice for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John’s (Hain’s) UCC, Cemetery Fund, 591 N. Church Rd., Wernersville, PA 19565 or to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 5 to Aug. 9, 2020.
Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc. - Wernersville
