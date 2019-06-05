Helen Frances (Owens) Long, 88, of Exeter, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019, in her home. She was the wife of Harold P. "Pete" Long with whom she celebrated 65 years of marriage.

Born in Girardville, Pa., she was the daughter of the late James Stanley and Loretta Mary (Purcell) Owens.

Helen graduated from Reading Catholic High School in 1948. She served as a member on Bishop J. Burke Council, Columbiettes: Red Hat Society; was a past President of Wernersville Jr. Womens and past president Auxiliary of East Reading Swimming Association. Helen worked as a secretary for Kurtz & Dowd Insurance Co.

In addition to her husband, Helen is survived by her four children: Peter J. Long, husband of Lori, Berwyn, Pa.,

Loraine, wife of Dr. Stephen Kielceski, Montrose, Pa.,

Patrice Runkle, Reading, Pa., Barbara, wife of Dr. Steven Wilbraham, Philadelphia, Pa.; as well as twelve grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

A viewing with family and friends will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. in St. Catharine of Siena Chapel, 2427 Perkiomen Ave., Mount Penn. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be at Aulenbach's Cemetery, Mount Penn.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church at the address above. Lutz Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.



