|
Helen M. Longenecker, 96, of Robesonia, died Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at her
residence.
She was the wife of John S. Longenecker, who died May 2, 2006.
Born in Cerro Gordo, Illinois, on
December 11, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Russell and Fern (Wilkie) Miller.
Helen had a deep love for the Lord and a beautiful heart to serve others. She was generous and loving toward
anyone who was in need. Helen was someone who was
always supportive and listened with her heart. Her
children and grandchildren looked to her for gentle
guidance, wisdom and strength. She was a blessing to her family and friends. They all loved her dearly. She will be
remembered forever!
Helen is survived by daughters, Becky, wife of Dave Johnson, of Wernersville, Kathy, wife of Gordon Speicher, of Robesonia; sons, Richard, husband of Donna Longenecker, of Rossville, Ind., John, husband of Linda Longenecker, of Schaefferstown, Sam, husband of Vicki Longenecker, of Myerstown, Dale, husband of Michelle Longenecker, of Myerstown, Rev. Larry, husband of Trisha Longenecker, of Womelsdorf; 20 grandchildren; 27
great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Friedens Lutheran Church, 301 W.
Washington Ave., Myerstown, preceded by a viewing
beginning at 9 a.m. Interment will be at St. John's "Host" Cemetery, Bernville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Bridge of Hope Church, 309 W. Franklin St.,
Womelsdorf, PA 19567.
Grose Funeral Home, Myerstown, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
