Helen M. (Saranczak) Ebling Helen M. Ebling, 83, of Wernersville, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019, at the Reading Hospital. She was the wife of the late Jack D. Ebling. Born in Philadelphia on May 28, 1936, a daughter of the late Metro and Olga (Delinko) Saranczak. Helen was employed at the RM Palmer Company, Wyomissing, for 25 years. Helen’s family was her world. She is survived by a daughter, Kathleen C., wife of Scott Wagner, Wernersville; a son, Stephen Ebling, Auburn; brothers: Leo, Theodore and Edward; nephews: Ed Florentino, Nick Giardiello, James Gray and David Pappas; a niece, Penny Horner; grandchildren: Michelle, Jacqueline, Stephen, Lee Ann, Brian, Ian and Amy; and great-grandchildren: Brian, Sarah, Ethan, Matthew, Kaylana, Joey, Owen and Amariah. Services will be private. Cole Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Robesonia, is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at . Online condolences may be made at www.ColeFH.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019