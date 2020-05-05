Helen M. Hollenbach Helen M. Hollenbach, 87, of Reading, passed away Sunday, May 3rd, at Berkshire Center, Exeter. Helen was born in Reading, on April 17, 1933, a daughter of the late Marguerite L. (Wadlinger) and Leroy F. Fick. She was the wife of Carl H. Hollenbach. Helen is survived by a daughter, Cynthia, wife of Kenneth Schock; a son, Thomas J. Hollenbach; Helen is also survived by a sister, Rita Freymoyer and a brother, Michael Fick. She is also survived by granddaughter Kaylene K. Hollenbach. Helen was predeceased by sisters Mary Rundle, Charolette Katzenmoyer and Irene Auman and brothers John, Leroy, Anthony and Eugene. Interment in Forest Hills Memorial Park, Mt. Penn. A memorial service will be at a later date. The Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1501 North 11th St., Reading, is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.sandersfuneral.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 5 to May 6, 2020.