Helen M. Hoover Helen M. Hoover, 95, of Keystone Villa in Douglassville and formerly of Oley, passed away at Reading Hospital Tower Health on Tuesday, Aug. 25. Born Oct. 15, 1924, in Oley, she was a daughter of the late Joseph S. and Helen E. (Stoeber) Hoover. After graduating from Oley High School, Helen went on to earn her bachelor’s in physical education from West Chester State Teachers College. She taught physical education at elementary schools in Vermont and New York State for 30 years. She was a member of Christ Lutheran/Salem United Church of Christ in Oley. Helen was an avid reader, and in her younger years enjoyed skiing and sailing. She also enjoyed spending time at the Wainwright House located in Rye, N.Y. While there, Helen took an interest in writing poetry, and also developed her talents as an artist with painting and watercolors. She went on to paint and participate in art shows and exhibits in Berks and Montgomery counties. She is survived by a brother, Joseph S. Hoover, husband of Grace, of Spring City, and a sister, Betty Stephenson, widow of James, of New Castle, Pa. She is also survived by three nieces: Terry Stibrany, Karen Scott and Megan Gerg; and four nephews: Scott Hoover, Mark Hoover, Christopher Hoover and Reed Hoover. Helen was predeceased by a brother, Robert J. Hoover. Visitation will be Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Kuhn Funeral Home, West Reading. Services will follow at 1:30 at the funeral home, with the Rev. Robert A. Witmyer, Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, Oley, officiating. Burial will follow at Charles Evans Cemetery, 1119 Centre Ave., Reading. The family respectfully requests that attendees wear masks and follow COVID-19 pandemic protocols. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading, is honored to serve the Hoover family. Condolences can be made, and remembrances left, at kuhnfuneralhomes.com
