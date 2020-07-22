1/1
Helen M. Ostrowski
Helen M. (Peeler) Ostrowski Helen M. (Peeler) Ostrowski, 94, passed away July 17, 2020, at Berkshire Commons. Her husband, Daniel S. Ostrowski, died on August 12, 2017. Born in Luzerne County, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Anna (Zavada) Peeler. She is survived by her daughter, Nancy L. Mackay, Muhlenberg Township; her grandson, John C., husband of Valerie E. Marmo, two great grandchildren; Vita C. and Aria E. Marmo and her sister, Dorothy Luke, Luzerne County, as well as several nieces and nephews. Helen was predeceased by five siblings: Joseph and Thomas Peeler, Mary Darocy, John Peeler and Paul Peeler, and son-in-law, William H. MacKay. Please view complete obituary details at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Jul. 22 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
11:00 - 11:30 AM
St. Monica R.C. Church
JUL
28
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
St. Monica R.C. Church
Funeral services provided by
Kuhn Funeral Home - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
