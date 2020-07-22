Helen M. (Peeler) Ostrowski Helen M. (Peeler) Ostrowski, 94, passed away July 17, 2020, at Berkshire Commons. Her husband, Daniel S. Ostrowski, died on August 12, 2017. Born in Luzerne County, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Anna (Zavada) Peeler. She is survived by her daughter, Nancy L. Mackay, Muhlenberg Township; her grandson, John C., husband of Valerie E. Marmo, two great grandchildren; Vita C. and Aria E. Marmo and her sister, Dorothy Luke, Luzerne County, as well as several nieces and nephews. Helen was predeceased by five siblings: Joseph and Thomas Peeler, Mary Darocy, John Peeler and Paul Peeler, and son-in-law, William H. MacKay. Please view complete obituary details at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
.