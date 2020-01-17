|
Helen K. Marshall Helen K. Marshall, 94, formerly of Bernville, died on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Phoebe Berks, where she had resided for the past 10 years. Born in Bernville, she was the daughter of the late William A. and Sallie A. (Strause) Kline. She was the widow of the late Donald P. Marshall, who passed away in 1990. She was employed as a civil service commission secretary for 33 years in Washington D.C., retiring in 1977. Three of those years she had worked in the White House under the Eisenhauer administration. Helen is predeceased by her brothers and sisters: Ethel M. Reifsnyder, Ralph J. Kline, Bernice K. Bauman, William H. Kline, Donald F. Kline and Lorraine J. Kline. Surviving are several nieces and nephews: Mildred Bross, wife of Eric Bross, Bernville; Louise Kiehl, wife of Mark Kiehl, Bernville; Patricia Kramer, of Shavertown; Tim Bauman, of Seattle; Jane Kline, of Bernville; Loretta White and Dale Kline, of St. Petersburg. Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., in Phoebe Berks Village Chapel, 9 Reading Drive, Wernersville, PA 19565, with Pastor Larry Longenecker officiating. There will be a visitation for one hour prior to the funeral service. Interment will follow the conclusion of the funeral service in St. Thomas Cemetery, in Bernville, Pa. Online condolences may be offered at milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020