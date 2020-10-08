Helen Mary (Beam) Diana Helen Mary (Beam) Diana, 74, formerly of Muhlenberg Township, died October 3, 2020 in her Cumru Township residence, that she shared with her granddaughter, Madison. She was married July 28, 1972 to Joseph Diana, who died March 13, 2014. Born November 15, 1946 in Reading, PA., she was a daughter of the late Donald E. Beam Sr., and Doris M. (Bernhart) Beam. Helen attended Reading High School. She is survived by four children: Joseph Weidman of Exeter Township; Teresa Diana-Panacio, wife of James Panacio of Chalfont, Bucks County; Christina Diana of Reading, and Matthew Diana of Reading. Helen was predeceased by a son, Michael Weidman (1967 – 2018). She was the proud grandmother to eight grandchildren: Valerie Panacio, Paula Seaman, James Panacio, Joseph Dugan, Madison Diana, Jordan Diana, Haley Weidman and Julie and several great grandchildren. Helen is also survived by two siblings: Donald E. Beam Jr., husband of Brenda of Reading, PA and Ann, wife of Michael Shaner of Grove City, Ohio. She was predeceased by two siblings: Sandra Lee Davis and Sally A. Frees. Services were held privately. Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., Laureldale is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com