Helen M. McCreary Helen M. (Geisinger) McCreary, 76, formerly of Macungie, PA, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 in Lehigh Center, Lower Macungie Township, where she was a resident since 2012. She was the widow of Charles A. McCreary, who died on August 6, 2004. Born in Lebanon, PA, Helen was the daughter of the late Frank E. and Grace E. (Heisey) Geisinger. She received her Registered Nurse degree at Reading Hospital School of Nursing in 1965. Helen worked as a Registered Nurse at Community General Hospital, Reading for several years. She also worked in several other hospitals throughout the state while her husband was employed with the Pennsylvania State Police. Helen was a member and former Treasurer of the Brandywine Heights School Board for 14 years, Alumni Association of Reading Hospital School of Nursing and a member of the Order of Eastern Star, Blue Mountain Chapter #443, Hamburg, PA. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Kutztown, where she formerly served as Choir Director. Helen loved cooking and baking and was known for her delicious cakes. Helen is survived by her two children, Susan E. (McCreary) Kozza, Alburtis, PA, and Franklin C. McCreary; granddaughter, Allison Kozza; step-grandson, Jeremy Kozza; sisters, Etta M. (Geisinger) Sill, Hershey, PA, Ruth A. (Geisinger) Karter, Elizabethton, TN, and Jane E. (Geisinger) Geibel, Mohnton, PA; and close friend and guardian, George Witmer. Funeral services and burial in Huff’s Church Union Cemetery, Alburtis, will be held privately by her family. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Kutztown, PA is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020
