Helen D. McGrath, 82, of Bechtelsville, passed away March 1, 2019.

She was the beloved wife of Leonard M. McGrath. They celebrated 63 years of

marriage last June.

Born in Philadelphia, she was a daughter of the late James P. and Martha (Hagan) Dougherty.

Helen served as the office manager for an OBGYN

practice at Jeans Hospital in Philadelphia for over 20 years before retiring in 1999. After moving to Spring Valley Village in Bechtelsville, she helped to found the Spring Valley

Village Residents Association where she served as the

social director for many years. She was a member of Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Bally.

Surviving is a brother, William Dougherty and his wife, Mary, of Feasterville; her goddaughter, Joanne, wife of James Wilkinson, and beloved "NaiNai" to their children, Jaime and Jenni, of Barto; and many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by siblings: James, Charles, Joseph, Virginia, Anne and Edward.

All are invited to a viewing from 9:15-10:45 a.m. and a

Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Saturday at Most Blessed

Sacrament Catholic Church, 610 Pine St., Bally. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, in Bensalem, Pa. The Falk Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pennsburg, is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to either the ( ) or the (heart.org). Please visit her "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com.



