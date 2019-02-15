Helen M. (Hollenbach) Mengel, 94, passed away on February 11, 2019, in Berks Heim.

She was the wife of the late Carl D. Mengel, who passed away September 13, 2014.

She was born at her parents' home in 1924 in

Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, and was the daughter of Mazie M. and Joshua F. Hollenbach.

Helen graduated from Muhlenberg High School.

She did summer work at Keystone Dairy on the Pottsville Pike and started her working career at Wilson Products, eventually working for Middletown Air Depot at Olmstead Air Force Base, near Harrisburg, and then at Reading

Airport after it became a U.S. Army Air Force facility. She also worked at Sears in the Colonial Park Mall during the 1960s. After moving back to Reading, she spent many hours volunteering at Berks Heim and eventually became

director of volunteers there.

Helen was a loving mother who enjoyed raising her

children and spending time with the grandchildren. She loved knitting, crocheting and ceramics. She was also very civic minded, serving as chairperson of Volunteer Service Board at Berks Heim, President of Women's Club of

Kenhorst (1970-72 and 1982-84), President of Greater Reading Council of Churches and President of Berks

Federation of Women's Clubs. She volunteered at the

Telephone Pioneers, and served on PTA committees when her boys were in school. She was an elder at Good Shepherd United Church of Christ, sang in the church choir and served on various church boards. She was past county

president of the Berks Federation of Women's Clubs from 1976-1978 and past county president of the Central

Dauphin County PTA from 1957-1959. She was former

secretary of "Lay Life & Work."

Surviving are two sons, Jay A. Mengel, husband of Lois Demarco, Russel, Pa., Kenneth R. Mengel, husband of Kathleen Mengel, Harrisburg, Pa.; four grandchildren:

William J Mengel, Jayme A Creamer, Brooke K. Mengel, Erin C. Mengel; and four great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by a sister, Irma G. Homrich; and brother, Herbert H. Hollenbach.

Funeral service will be held in Good Shepherd UCC, 170 Tuckerton Road, Reading, PA 19605, Monday, February 18, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Reverend Janet Boyd will officiate.

Interment will follow in Good Shepherd UCC Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends in Good

Shepherd UCC, Monday, 10:00-11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Good Shepherd UCC Building Fund at the above address in

memory of Mrs. Helen M. Mengel.

Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring, is in charge of arrangements, and online condolences may be made at www. beanfuneralhomes.com.



