Helen R. (Dominski) Michalik, 96, of Hillside, N.J., died peacefully at home, on November 22, 2019. Born on the family farm, in Schuylkill Haven, Pa., on June 4, 1923, Helen was a daughter of the late Joseph and Genevieve (Jedrzejówski) Dominski, was raised in Schuylkill Haven and graduated from Schuylkill Haven High School in 1941. In 1947, she graduated from the Northeastern Hospital School of Nursing, Philadelphia. As a registered nurse, she worked at Northeastern Hospital, the Jersey City Medical Center and in private duty assignments. In 1948, she married Dr. Benjamin A. Michalik, Ph.D., professor of economics at St. Peter’s University in Jersey City and at Fordham University, Bronx, N.Y., and relocated to Jersey City, N.J., where she resided for 14 years. For the last 57 years, she was a resident of Hillside, N.J., where she was a communicant of St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church. Active in her parish, she had been a member of the Altar Rosary Society, the St. Catherine School Booster Club and the St. Catherine Seniors and volunteered her services as a registered nurse at St. Catherine School and on the parish bookkeeping team. For many years, Helen was a leader of the “St. Catherine Handicrafters,” a group of dedicated women who raised thousands of dollars annually in support of the parish school through the creation and sale of handcrafted quilts, ornaments, and other crafts featured at an annual “Holiday Boutique.” When illness restricted her mobility in her recent years, she stayed active in her Faith by participating in the broadcasted daily Mass on EWTN, was dedicated to the Rosary and the Divine Mercy Chaplet, and welcomed the weekly visits from Eucharistic Minister Mary Ann Imbriaco and her Pastor, Fr. Aurelio Yanez Gomez. Descended from Polish nobility on her paternal side, Helen enjoyed listening to audio books on Polish and American history when her vision weakened, and was a devoted fan of Fox News. In addition to her beloved husband, Ben, who passed away in 2002, preceding her in death were her parents; five brothers: Edward Damanski, Floyd Dominski, Dr. Anthony Dominski, Henry T. Dominnski and Joseph Dominski; and seven sisters: Josephine Marek Norris, Genevieve Kozumbo, Frances Lazur, Claire Dominski, Elizabeth Dominski, Cecilia Dominski and Esther Brady. Surviving are her children: Geraldine A. Michalik (Andrew L. Sinn), Cecilia A. Michalik (Charles Greer Jr.), Andrew J. Michalik (Barbara Michalik) and Joseph A. Michalik; as well as her granddaughter, Amelia Michalik; and grandson, Alexander Michalik. Helen is also survived by many nieces and nephews, including Rose Marie and Joseph Wajszczuk, who assisted in her medical care. The Growney Funeral Home, 1070 North Broad Street, Hillside, NJ 07205 (908-289-0400), has charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to call from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., on Friday, November 29, 2019, and from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Catherine of Sienna Church, 1000 North Broad Street, Hillside, NJ. Interment will follow in Holy Name Cemetery, Jersey City. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to the Michalik Memorial Scholarship at St. Peter’s University, 2642 Kennedy Blvd., Jersey City NJ 07306, or the Michalik Memorial Scholarship at St. Peter’s Preparatory School, 144 Grand Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302. Condolences to the family can be made at growneyfuneral.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28, 2019