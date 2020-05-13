Helen (Kaisoglus) Nicholas Our beloved mother passed away on May 10, 2020 in Berks Heim. She was born in Reading in 1924. Her parents were Efthimios B. and Mary Kaisoglus. Her parents had emigrated from Greece to start new lives in America. Efthimios was a partner in a snack shop on Penn Street in Reading. Mary stayed at home to care for Helen and her siblings Anna, Charles, and Peter, all of whom are deceased. Helen and her family endured the Great Depression. Her childhood friend, Peter, became her high school sweetheart. The day after high school graduation in 1941, Helen went to work for Berkshire Knitting Mills and Peter went to a welding training camp which was part of President Roosevelt’s Works Parks Administration. In 1943, Peter voluntarily enlisted into the Army and was deployed to New Guinea where he served his country in the 31st Division 124th Regimental Combat Team as a combat infantryman. He was sent home with a medical discharge in 1945 after suffering concussion injuries to his ears. Helen and Peter were married after WW II ended in 1945. Helen was of great support to her husband, who needed months at home to recover from the horrors of the war. Soon Helen was a care-giver to her parents as she and Peter started a family. Helen worked as a secretary at the Penn Optical Co. and later worked in the tax office of the Reading School District. Lastly, she worked as secretary to the district psychologist, Gus Monos, a position she thoroughly enjoyed. After twenty-five years with the school district, she retired and never set her alarm clock again. But, being the energetic person she was, she spent time baking at church with the Philoptochos Society, babysitting, and assisting at her son’s dental practice. Helen will be remembered as a gregarious, generous, loving person. When people think of her, they will recall that she never said an unkind word to anyone. She instilled a strong work ethic and a desire to learn in her children, who respected and loved her dearly. Helen was pre-deceased by husband Peter, in 1996. Helen is survived by daughter Elaine Ott and husband Robert; son Dr. Peter D. Nicholas, Jr. and wife Maureen; son Dr. James D. Nicholas and wife Mary Anne. Grandchildren are Alexandra V. Nicholas, Dr. P. Daniel Nicholas, III and Dr. Benjamin D. Nicholas. May God accept this member of the Greatest Generation into heaven. The family wishes to thank Dr. Jack Meharg and the entire staff at Berks Heim for the excellent, compassionate, personal care rendered to our mother. Words cannot express our appreciation. Due to the present pandemic, services will be private and include only the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Berks Heim Activity Fund, c/o Berks Heim Nursing and Rehabilitation, 1011 Berks Rd., Leesport, PA 19533, or to Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 1001 E. Wyomissing Blvd., Reading, PA 19611. May her memory be eternal. Bean Funeral Home of Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements; online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from May 13 to May 17, 2020.