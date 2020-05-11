Helen P. (Hilbert) Kunkelman, 94, passed away peacefully in her daughter's Mertztown residence on Friday, May 8th, 2020. She was the wife of the late Harold W. Ritter whom passed away in 1952, the late Raymond S. Herbine, whom passed away in 1974 and the late Wayne R. Kunkelman, whom passed away in 2004. Born in Topton on November 20, 1925, she was a daughter of the late Lester and Alice (Hertzog) Hilbert. Helen's most important job was that of homemaker. She took pride in her lawn and garden. It was the most beautiful lawn. She also enjoyed crocheting, sewing and spending time with her family. Surviving Helen are her three sons: Raymond Herbine and his wife, Sally of Kutztown, Stewart Herbine of Stevens and Richard Herbine of Sinking Spring; two daughters: Althea (Ritter) Graeff and her husband, Gary of Bernville and Dorothea (Ritter) Seidel and her husband, Harry of Mertztown; a step-son, Wayne R. Kunkelman, Jr. and his wife, Jackie of Newtown; a step-daughter, Carol E. (Kunkelman) Budwash and her husband, Ronald of Robesonia; nine grandchildren and several step grandchildren, great grandchildren, step great grandchildren, great great grandchildren and step great great grandchildren. Also surviving are three brothers: Harold Hilbert of Topton, Melvin Hilbert of Lebanon and Clarence Hilbert and his wife, Patricia of Macungie and five sisters: Florabelle (Hilbert) Christman, wife of the late, Milton Christman of Tuckerton, Fern (Hilbert) Readinger, wife of the late Joel Readinger of Oley, Marlene (Hilbert) Diachynsky and her husband, Nicholas of Barto, Shirley (Hilbert) Ream, wife of the late George Ream of Kutztown and Patricia (Hilbert) Roth, wife of the late Gary Roth of Fleetwood, Helen is predeceased by a step daughter, Judith A. (kunkelman) Wentzel; a brother, Lester Hilbert and five sisters: Edna (Hilbert) Weiser, Carrie (Hilbert) Rohrbach, Betty (Hilbert) Matthew, Joyce (Hilbert) Eisenhard and Gladys (Hilbert) Grim Due to the current health concerns and restrictions, in order to help us all stay well, the family has decided there will be no public gathering to honor Helen. They ask that Helen's large family and many friends remember her for the wonderful woman she was and celebrate her life privately as they desire.Kuhn Funeral Home, West Reading is honored to assist the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to West Lawn United Methodist Church, 15 Woodside Ave., Reading, PA 19609. Fond memories, tributes and condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 11 to May 12, 2020.