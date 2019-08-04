Home

Helen (Kirkhoff) Remlinger


1925 - 2019
Helen (Kirkhoff) Remlinger Obituary

Helen J. Remlinger, 94, of Wyomissing, passed away on July 27, 2019, at The Highlands.

She was the wife of the late George W. Remlinger, with whom she celebrated 56 years of marriage.

Born in Penn Township, Helen was the daughter of the late James J.Kirkhoff and Minnie (Himmelberger) Kirkhoff.

She was a 1943 graduate of Wernersville High School, who went on to 23 years of employment with Acme

Markets.

She was also an active, lifelong member of Belleman's Church in Mohrsville, Pa.

Helen was predeceased by her sisters: Kathryn Groover, Elsie Foster, Bonnie Kirkhoff, Betty Hafer; and brothers, William and Robert Kirkhoff.

She is survived by her brother, James H. Kirkhoff, of Springmont; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Above all else, Helen was devoted to her family and will be lovingly remembered for her gentle nature and

generous spirit.

A private graveside service will be held at the

convenience of her family at Fairview (Belleman's)

Cemetery in Mohrsville.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Helen's honor may be made to Belleman's Church, 3540 Belleman's Church Road, Mohrsville, PA 19541.

Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory of Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements; online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 4, 2019
