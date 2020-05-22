Helen Edith Fehl Roberts residing at The Highlands at Wyomissing passed into eternal life May 5, 2020. She was the daughter of Harry B. and Helen E. (Himmelreich) Fehl born in Harrisburg, PA December 3, 1925. She graduated from West Reading High School in 1943 and Bloomsburg University with a teaching degree in 1947. After graduation she and some of her friends took a car trip around the United States to visit all of the national parks. Helen was quite proud of this accomplishment and the appreciation she acquired for the beauty of our country. In 1950 she received her Teachers Certificate from the Connecticut State Board of Education and in 1954 she graduated with her Masters of Education from Temple University. She also attended New York University, Adelphi University and Ithaca College. Prior to June of 1956, Helen taught at Interboro High School in Prospect Park, PA. She was also an educator in Hicksville, Long Island, NY. She married Merton J Roberts in August of 1960. Together they taught at Hicksville High School. He was a coach of several sports and she taught English. Helen served as a class advisor to several classes and was well loved by her former students. She was invited as an honored guest to many of their class reunions which she enjoyed. Helen was a very articulate person. Her cheery smile and bright presence will be missed. Helen and The Coach, as she lovingly referred to him, moved back to Berks County upon retirement. Helen always said she was a girl from West Reading. They enjoyed travelling the United States and Europe. One of the trips that Helen often talked of was to England where they visited many of the spots where Merton was stationed while in the Army in World War II along with some of the men who he served with. Helen was a lifelong devoted member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Reading. She was proud to be the longest living member of Trinity. She also enjoyed and faithfully attended the New York Philharmonic and the Reading Symphony Orchestra. As a young girl she remembered her family attending the honorary procession for John Philip Sousa from Auman Funeral Home on Penn St. to the train station the day after Sousa died. Helen was predeceased by her husband Merton and her sister Mary Louise (Fehl) Shaaber. In addition to many friends, she is survived by her niece Margaret Shaaber of South Carolina, great nieces Stephanie Madl and Sherry Bishop Row and great nephew James Madl. There are 4 great-great nieces, 2 great-great nephews and a cousin, Joan E. Fehl. There are also four generations of nieces and nephews from the Roberts family originating from upstate Western New York. The family wishes to thank her caregivers at The Highlands. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Helen’s name to Trinity Lutheran Church, 527 Washington St., Reading, PA 19601, The Highlands at Wyomissing Residents Council, Fund for Caregivers, 2000 Cambridge Ave., Wyomissing, PA 19610 and Ithaca College, 953 Danby Road, Ithaca, NY 14850 for The Merton J. '35 and Helen Roberts Scholarship Fund. A private graveside service was held on May 14, 2020 at the Charles Evans Cemetery. A memorial celebration of life will be held at a future date at Trinity Lutheran Church. Kuhn Funeral Home is overseeing arrangements. Fond memories and condolences may be shared at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 22 to May 24, 2020.