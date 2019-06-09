Helen (Dugan) Rood, 98, formerly of

Shillington, passed away peacefully at

Mifflin Center on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Born in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., on April 25, 1921, she was a daughter of the late Andrew and Olga (Homa) Dugan.

Helen is survived by a daughter, Jane, wife of J. Bradford Lantz, Minneapolis, Minn.; and a son, David, husband of Helen, Franklin, Tenn.; three grandchildren: Cate Meyzk, Joshua Lantz and Nathan Rood; and three great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a brother, George Dugan, Wilmington, Del.; and a sister, Ann Rendos, South Bend, Ind.

She was predeceased by her sisters, Rose Romanoski and Julia Russell; and her brothers, Walter and James Dugan.

A celebration of Helen's life will be held Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Avenue, West Reading, Pa., followed by burial at St. Mary's Cemetery, Wilkes-Barre. Friends may call Wednesday from 9:00-10:00 a.m., at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.




