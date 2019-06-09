Helen (Dugan) Rood (1921 - 2019)
Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA
19611
(610)-374-5440
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
Obituary
Helen (Dugan) Rood, 98, formerly of

Shillington, passed away peacefully at

Mifflin Center on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Born in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., on April 25, 1921, she was a daughter of the late Andrew and Olga (Homa) Dugan.

Helen is survived by a daughter, Jane, wife of J. Bradford Lantz, Minneapolis, Minn.; and a son, David, husband of Helen, Franklin, Tenn.; three grandchildren: Cate Meyzk, Joshua Lantz and Nathan Rood; and three great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a brother, George Dugan, Wilmington, Del.; and a sister, Ann Rendos, South Bend, Ind.

She was predeceased by her sisters, Rose Romanoski and Julia Russell; and her brothers, Walter and James Dugan.

A celebration of Helen's life will be held Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Avenue, West Reading, Pa., followed by burial at St. Mary's Cemetery, Wilkes-Barre. Friends may call Wednesday from 9:00-10:00 a.m., at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on June 9, 2019
