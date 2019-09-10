|
|
Helen B. Stimmel, 90, widow of LaVerne H. Stimmel, of Boyertown, died on Sunday, September 8, 2019.
Born in New Berlinville, she was a daughter of the late Thomas Y. and Eliza Ann (Bittenbender) Merkel.
Mrs. Stimmel was a 1946 graduate of Boyertown High School and a 1948 graduate of Pottstown Business School. She worked for 16 years as bookkeeper and purchasing agent for Unicast, of Boyertown.
Mrs. Stimmel was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church of Bechtelsville, where she sang in the choir, worship and music committee and prayer circle. She was a former
council member, Sunday school teacher, and a Rotary Paul Harris Fellow. She was a lifetime member and former
president of the Friends of the Lutheran Home at Topton, as well as president of the past officers. She was treasurer of the Montco-Berks Golden Age Club.
She is survived by a daughter, Susan K. Stimmel of
Columbus, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by one sister, Anna M. Fryer, of Pottstown.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1749 South Main Street, Bechtelsville, Pa. Relatives and friends will be received from 9:30 a.m.- 11:00 a.m., prior to the service. There will be no viewing.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Memorial Fund, 1749 South Main Street, Bechtelsville, PA, 19505.
Morrell Funeral Home Inc., is in charge of arrangements. (www.morrellfuneralhome.com)
Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 10, 2019