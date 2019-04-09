Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen (Clemmer) Stufflet.

Helen E. (Clemmer) Stufflet, 95, of Exeter, passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019, in Elmcroft of Reading Assisted Living Facility. She was the widow of Edwin A. Stufflet.

Born in Reading, Pa., she was the daughter of the late John and Emma (Slabach) Clemmer.

Helen graduated from Reading High School and loved to knit, play the piano and organ, and baking. She worked as a receptionist at St. Joseph Hospital for over 20 years until her retirement.

Helen is survived by her sons, Brian R. and Gregory S.; and is predeceased by one sister and three brothers.

Services are private. Lutz Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.



