Helen Thomas
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen (Supco) Thomas Helen (Supco) Thomas, 86, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020, at the Berkshire Center where she resided for the last few years. She was the loving wife of Robert L.Thomas of Douglassvile. Born in Crow Hollow of Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania. She was the daughter of the late Dimitri and Julia Supco. Helen attended the Fleetwood Bible Church and worked part time in the bakery at Redner’s in Douglassville for 20 years. In addition to her husband Robert L. Thomas, Helen is survived by one son Robert Thomas of Eagleville and three daughters, Lee wife of Ken Salwitz of Gilbert, Arizona, Lynne Thomas of California and Janet Thomas of California. She is also survived by her brother Anthony Supco and grandson Curtis Thomas. A private service will be held at Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. Mt. Penn, PA 19606 and a private interment at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
At Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Interment
Gap National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lutz Funeral Home Inc
2100 Perkiomen Ave
Reading, PA 19606
(610) 376-7121
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved