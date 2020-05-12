Helen (Supco) Thomas Helen (Supco) Thomas, 86, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020, at the Berkshire Center where she resided for the last few years. She was the loving wife of Robert L.Thomas of Douglassvile. Born in Crow Hollow of Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania. She was the daughter of the late Dimitri and Julia Supco. Helen attended the Fleetwood Bible Church and worked part time in the bakery at Redner’s in Douglassville for 20 years. In addition to her husband Robert L. Thomas, Helen is survived by one son Robert Thomas of Eagleville and three daughters, Lee wife of Ken Salwitz of Gilbert, Arizona, Lynne Thomas of California and Janet Thomas of California. She is also survived by her brother Anthony Supco and grandson Curtis Thomas. A private service will be held at Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. Mt. Penn, PA 19606 and a private interment at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from May 12 to May 13, 2020.