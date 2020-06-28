Helen Trout

Helen E. Trout, 98, formerly of Reading, passed away June 26, 2020 at 9:59 PM in her residence with her family by her side. She was the wife of the late Donald Holt, who passed in 1949 and Warren L. Trout who passed in 1987. She and Warren celebrated 35 years of marriage prior to his passing. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Ezekiel & Mamie (Herbein) Killian. She worked at Narrow Fabric for 21 years, retiring in 1985. Helen enjoyed bingo, baking, crocheting, spending time with family and friends, and in her younger days – traveling. She is survived by her daughters – Donna L. Beauregard, Swedesboro, NJ, Linda H. Mish, Exeter Twp., Nancy J. wife of Roger Shirey, Exeter Twp., her sister – Alice Witwer, Fleetwood and her 8 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by daughter – Betty J. Gross (2013) and her sisters – Edith Brooke, Dorothy Henry, and Betty Putt. Funeral Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery, Lobachsville. The Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Shillington is assisting the Trout family. www.kleefuenarlhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.