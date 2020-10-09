Helen Virginia (Rimby) Deeds Helen Virginia (Rimby) Deeds, 100 of Exeter Twp., Berks Co., PA, died on Friday, October 9, 2020, at the Berkshire Center, Exeter Twp., Berks Co., PA. Born on February 17, 1920 in White Haven, PA, she was the daughter of the late Ira H. Rimby and Blanche M. (Keinard) Rimby. She was the widow of Rozelle E. Deeds. Helen was a sewing machine operator for 30 years at Yocum Knitting Mill, Stowe, PA before retiring in 1981. Helen loved her grandchildren and all the great and great great grandchildren. She loved when they visited her and enjoyed hearing about all their sport achievements. Surviving is daughter, Loretta H. widow of Edward R. Schwenk of Exeter Twp., Berks Co., PA, brother, Robert Rimby of Douglassville, PA, sister, Mary Jane Kochel of Elverson, PA; 4 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren, 5 great great grandchildren. She was predeceased by 9 siblings. A visitation will be held at the Dengler Funeral Home, 144 N. Spruce St., Birdsboro, PA on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM with the funeral service to follow at 11:00 AM. Interment will be in Forest Hills Memorial Park, Reiffton, PA. Dengler Funeral Home, Birdsboro is in charge of arrangements.



