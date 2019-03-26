Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen (Wagner) Yoder.

Helen G. Yoder, 91, of Tilden Twp., passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019, in the

Laurel Center, Tilden Twp. She was the wife of Earl C. Yoder, who died October 31, 2007.

Born in Upper Tulpehocken Twp., she was the daughter of the late Anson A. and Cora M. (Feick) Wagner. Helen first worked for Anthony Knitting Mill in Strausstown; and then worked for twenty-two years for Hamburg Knitting Mill, retiring in 1978. She was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Hamburg. Helen was a member and past senior regent of Women of the Moose #786, Hamburg. She was an avid bowler in her younger years. Helen enjoyed gardening and watching the Phillies on TV.

Helen is survived by two sons, Douglas E. Yoder and his wife, Donna, Shoemakersville; and Neil D. Yoder and friend, Betty Morris, Hamburg; four grandchildren: Jarrod Yoder, Stacey Welker, Jessica Stephens and Melissa Miranda; and five great-grandchildren: Myles, Ava, Donovan, Declan and Kahlan.

She was predeceased by a daughter-in-law, Jody Yoder; and a brother, Leroy Wagner.

A viewing will be held on Saturday from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. from Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 65 S. 4th St., Hamburg (off-street parking in rear). Women of the Moose service will be on Saturday at 10:45 a.m. in the funeral home. Helen's funeral service and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.



