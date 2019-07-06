Helenann (Welker) Zelonis, 68, of St. Clair, died

Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Genesis Health Schuylkill

Center, Pottsville.

She was born at Locust Mountain Hospital, Shenandoah, on June 3, 1951, the first child of the late James Jr. and

Helen R. (Verbosky) Welker.

She worked as an LPN for the Pottsville Hospital. She was a member of St. Clare of Assisi RCC, St. Clair.

Helenann was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph R. Zelonis, in 2004.

Surviving are her son, Father Christopher M. Zelonis, of Lehighton; brother, Joseph J. Welker and his wife, Faith E., of Hamburg; brother, William A. Welker, of Summit Hill; nephew, Bradley J. and his wife, Stacey B. Welker, of

Hamburg.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 9, from Saint Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, 250 E Hancock St., St. Clair, PA 17970. Fr.

Christopher M. Zelonis will be principal celebrant. Friends may call from 6:30-9:00 p.m., Monday and 9:00-11:00 a.m., Tuesday, at the church.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Clare of Assisi Memorial Fund at the above address.

Burial will be held at St. Casimir Cemetery, Port Carbon. Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, Saint Clair, is in charge of

arrangements. Please visit www.brucetharfuneralhome.com for more information or to leave condolences.



