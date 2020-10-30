1/1
Helena Pinkerton
Helena (Ellen) T. Pinkerton, 85, of Exeter Township and Fleetwood Borough, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in Manor Care Health Services, Pottsville. She was the beloved wife of John L. Pinkerton. Born in Reading, Ellen was the daughter of the late Francis and Alice (Dale) Tobin. She was a 1953 graduate of Reading High School and had been employed at Bell Telephone in Reading for 40 years. In addition to her husband she is survived by her son Keith E. Pinkerton, husband to Patty of Exeter Township; her grandchildren, Colin and Ellery; and her brother John Tobin, husband to Nancy of New Market, New Hampshire. She was preceded in death by her twin sister Helen Fry; sister Mary Lesher and brother Richard Tobin. Ellen was a beautiful soul. She was a loving, caring and giving person to everyone she met. She married her sweetheart in 1957 and she loved her husband immensely. She was an incredible mother and a superb grandma. She loved showing pictures of her grandchildren to everyone and was so proud of them both. Her love for her family was immeasurable. She loved her many nieces and nephews and always made sure they knew how special they were to her. She always wanted to provide comfort and love to those around her. In lieu of flowers, the family requests life giving donations of blood to your local blood bank if you are able, or a donation to a charity of your choice. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory, 6 Fairlane Road, Exeter Township is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
