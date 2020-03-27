|
|
Helene Martha (Viertel) Vogel, 97, passed away in Berks Heim Nursing on Thursday, March 26, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Rudi W. Vogel. Sadly, Rudi passed away in 2011. Born on May 25, 1922 in Burkharsdorf, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Alexander and Maria (Röhmer) Viertel. Helene was a member of St. John’s German Lutheran Church, on Walnut St. She was first employed with Narrow Fabrics and then the Reading Hospital. Lastly, she was employed with Palmer Candy as a candy decorator for over 10 years before retiring. Helene is survived by her daughter, Jeannett A. (Vogel) Reigel, wife of the late Dale A. Reigel. A graveside service will be at 10:00 a.m., on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in Sinking Spring Cemetery, 42 N Hull St., Sinking Spring, PA 19608. A special thanks to the staff at Berks Heim for their love and care of Helene. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc, 739 Penn Avenue, West Reading, PA 19611, is in charge of arrangements. Fond memories and condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020