Henry Heflich Jr., 56, of Bethel, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at 9:08 p.m., at Temple University Hospital, Philadelphia, where he had been a patient since May 16.

Born in Somerville, N.J., he was a son of Diane A. (Goula) Heflich of Bernville and of the late Henry Heflich.

Mr. Heflich was the owner and operator of Summit Farms in Bethel, Pa., for 25 years and was a 1981 graduate of Hillsborough High School, Hillsborough, N.J. The highlight of Henry's year was getting together with his lifelong friends to celebrate his birthday. Henry loved his family, his dogs and fishing and working.

Surviving in addition to his mother are his sisters, Judy, wife of Anthony T. Stafford, of Bernville; and Jacqueline, wife of George P. Stankiewitch, of Bernville; nieces: Amy Lynn Stafford, Rachael Erin Stafford and April Amanda Stafford; and a nephew, Seth Henry Stankiewitch.

Funeral Service will be held Monday, June 17, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., in Zion Blue Mountain U.C.C., 6573 Old U.S. 22, Bernville, PA 19506, Reverend Jon A. Fogle officiating.

Interment will be held at the convenience of the family in Sts. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Cemetery, Duryea, Pa. The family will receive relatives and friends Sunday, June 16, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., in Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring, Pa., and Monday from 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., at Zion Blue Mountain U.C.C.

