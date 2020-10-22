Henry Ira Boyer Henry Ira Boyer, 87, of Exeter Township, entered eternal rest on Monday, October 19, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Born August 19, 1933 in Tamaqua, PA, he was the cherished son on the late Henry C. and Elison (Bannon) Boyer. Henry attended Tamaqua High School and worked as a machine operator at DANA Corporation for 30 years, retiring in 1994. He served proudly in the U.S. Navy during the Korean conflict aboard the USS Midway Aircraft Carrier. Some of Henry’s enjoyments in life included: working on cars, tinkering around the house, and watching tv. Henry’s spirit will be carried on by Gary Boyer, of Mt. Penn; daughter Sunni Kantner & her husband David, of Cumru Township; daughter Sherri Boyer, of Fleetwood; and son Steve Boyer and his wife Sue, of Fleetwood. Henry also leaves behind 5 Grandchildren and 4 Great Grandchildren to cherish his memory. In addition to his parents, Henry was greeted in heaven by his beloved wife Margie L. (Wanner) Boyer and sister Hazel Hess. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the staff of Auman’s Inc. Funeral Home, Reiffton. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.aumansinc.com
for the Boyer family.