Henry Joseph Trautfetter Henry Joseph Trautfetter of Wyomissing passed into eternal life on Saturday, June 20, 2020, aged 90 years. Born and raised in Bloomfield, New Jersey. He graduated from Bloomfield High School and attended Rutgers University. Retired from Carpenter Technology. He served 8 years in the New Jersey National Guard. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Carol. Also survived by two children, Henry Richard and Lisa. Proud grandfather to Miles and Emma. He loved fishing, model railroading and sailing. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory, 3825 Penn Ave. Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.