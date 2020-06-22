Henry Joseph Trautfetter
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Henry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Henry Joseph Trautfetter Henry Joseph Trautfetter of Wyomissing passed into eternal life on Saturday, June 20, 2020, aged 90 years. Born and raised in Bloomfield, New Jersey. He graduated from Bloomfield High School and attended Rutgers University. Retired from Carpenter Technology. He served 8 years in the New Jersey National Guard. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Carol. Also survived by two children, Henry Richard and Lisa. Proud grandfather to Miles and Emma. He loved fishing, model railroading and sailing. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory, 3825 Penn Ave. Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3825 Penn Ave
Sinking Spring, PA 19608
(610) 376-1129
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved