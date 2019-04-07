Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henry Peters.

Henry A. Peters, 95, son of the late Alfred and Ottile Peters, passed away on

Wednesday, April 3rd, in his Fleetwood home.

He is survived by his wife, Janet (McElfatrick), with whom he shared 65 years of marriage; and his daughter, Lisa Renee Peters.

Predeceased by his brother, Alfred Peters; he is also

survived by his nephews, Alfred Peters and wife, Audrey; David Peters and wife, Janice; niece, Linda Peters; and sister-in-law, Jean Peters.

Henry graduated from Fleetwood High School in 1941. He then worked at Mack Truck Co. Thereafter he

contributed to the war effort by joining the Army Air Forces. Upon recommendation from his high school

principal, Matthew Smith, Henry was accepted into flight school, attended the University of Vermont and then trained to fly B24s and B25s. He was assigned to the 12th Air Force in North Africa, with rank of second lieutenant. When these bombers were replaced with the new B29s, he again trained and flew them until the war ended.

After his honorable discharge, Henry, under the GI Bill, attended Wyomissing Polytechnic, where he was awarded a certificate in industrial mechanical engineering in 1948. Thereafter, he was employed by Textile Machine Works until his retirement at the age of 58. He enjoyed his love of farming-locally known for the Peters Farm sweet corn and the best strawberries in the county. For over 20 years, he also operated a vegetable and fruit stand at the VF Outlet Center in Wyomissing.

Henry, known as an adventurer and outdoorsman, so

enjoyed backpacking and hiking to several national parks with a dear family friend, Ed Harlin. Their toughest climb was Pike's Peak in Colorado, hiking from the bottom of the 8,000 ft. summit-rough, perilous and cold. Not quitters, he and Ed made it to the summit and came down later on the road-a great accomplishment. Another of his great

experiences was confronting a herd of buffalo at Yellowstone National Park. He said, while it was most

exciting-very scary-don't want to encounter that again. His love of the outdoors included kayaking which he did for most of his life and with the help of Ed in later years,

continued until age 94. For 30 years, Henry was on the

National Ski Patrol and was a founding member of the

Flying Dutchmen Ski Club. He and a group of friends formed the Crystal Ridge Ski group which provided

enjoyment for friends and families to ski daily, weekends and particularly during winter holidays.

Henry was an avid reader, with an encyclopedic

knowledge. He could converse on innumerable subjects-with custodians to CEO's of major corporations-he was gifted with a remarkable intelligence. Among his diverse interests, Henry was a sports enthusiast with a special love of tennis, hockey and basketball. He was also an

accomplished harmonica player. He enjoyed life to the

fullest and enjoyed nature as few of us ever will.

Most of all, Henry will be remembered for being a loving husband, father and friend. He and Janet's home was

always open and filled with laughter and developed many lifelong friendships. We are better people for having known him and will sorely miss his great wisdom and smiling face. We have lost a wonderful person who will never be forgotten.

At Henry's request there will be no funeral service.

As Henry truly enjoyed bird watching, contributions in his memory may be made to Hawk Mountain Sanctuary, 1700 Hawk Mt. Road, Kempton, Pa. 19529.



