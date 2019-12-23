|
|
Henry A. Rakowiecki, 81, of Bern Twp., passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019, in the Laurel Center, Tilden Twp. He was the husband of Joan E. (Eckert) Rakowiecki. They were married on August 1, 1959 and celebrated 60 years of marriage. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Bronislaw and Martha (Bolanski) Rakowiecki. Henry worked for Carpenter Techonology, Reading, for 27 years. He was a member of GT Church. Henry enjoyed chopping wood, playing games, cards and puzzles. Surviving in addition to his wife is his son, Craig A. Rakowiecki, companion of Sue Mountz, Bern Twp.; two brothers, Chester Rakowiecki, Hamburg; and Edward Rakowiecki, a resident at Heritage, of Green Hills; one brother-in-law, David Ritz; seven nephews; five nieces; five great-nephews; seven great-nieces; five great-great-nephews; and five great-great-nieces. Henry was predeceased by two brothers, Benjamin and Stanley Rakowiecki; and one sister, Irene Lysakowski. Services will be held on Friday, at 11:00 a.m., from Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 223 Peach Street, Leesport. Burial will follow in Berks County Memorial Gardens. A viewing will be held in the funeral home Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Memorial contributions may be sent to GT Church, 1110 Snyder Road, West Lawn, PA 19609. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019