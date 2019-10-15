Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
618 E. Main Street
Annville, PA 17003
717-867-4811
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
618 E. Main Street
Annville, PA 17003
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
618 E. Main Street
Annville, PA 17003
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Wagner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry Wagner


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henry Wagner Obituary
Henry Josiah Wagner Henry Josiah Wagner, 90, of Annville, died Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Columbia Cottage. He was the loving husband of Jean (Wolford) Wagner, sharing 69 years in marriage. Born in Obelisk, PA on June 16, 1929, he was the son of the late Henry W. and Sadie R. (Hunsberger) Wagner. Henry graduated from Oley Valley High School with the class of 1947. He and his wife worked and lived on a dairy farm in Oley Valley. Henry then worked as an insurance agent at New York Life Insurance Company for 46 years. He enjoyed woodworking, and was a member of Redeemer UCC in Hershey, where he was on the church consistory. Surviving are children Patti A. Wagner of Palmyra, Larry E. Wagner (Jane) of Hummelstown, and Robert A. Wagner (Sandra) of Hershey; grandchildren Thomas M. Wagner, Timothy D. Wagner, Cassandra E. Enders, Nicholas S. Wagner, Vanessa M. Achey and Kyle D. Ziegler; sixteen great grandchildren; and brothers Rodger L. Wagner and Charles W. Wagner. He was preceded in death by grandchildren Christopher E. Wagner and Amanda R. Ziegler, and sister Ruth B. Shane. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, 618 E. Main Street, Annville, PA 17003. Viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place in Grand View Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , Rt 422 & Sipe Ave, Hershey, PA 17033.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
Download Now