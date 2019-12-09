|
Herbert M. "Herb" Berger, Jr., 65, of Marysville, PA, formerly of Schuylkill Haven, PA, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. Her was born in Pottsville, PA on February 8, 1954. He was the son of the late Miriam D. (Gruver) Berger and Herbert M. Berger, Sr. He was a 1972 graduate of the Schuylkill Haven Area School and attended the Community College of Allegheny County, University of Maryland and Harrisburg Area Community College. Herb was a retired Battalion Chief for the Harrisburg Bureau of Fire. He was a member of the International Association of Firefighters Local 428, Pennsylvania Task Force 1 Urban Search and Rescue where he responded to the World Trade Center on 9/11 assisting in the search and recovery efforts along with multiple hurricane deployments. He was a founding member of Harrisburg Rescue 1. He was a memberompany #4. In his spare time, Herb loved working on furnaces and air conditioning equipment alon of the Wesley United Methodist Church, Marysville, the , Post 882, the Enola Sportsmen's Association, Never Hit Gun Club and was a lifetime member of the Schuylkill Haven Liberty Fire Cg with being an electrician and a plumber. He loved sharing his skills and fixing things for his coworkers, friends and family. Surviving are his loving wife, Susan S. (Godfrey) Berger, his daughter, Kathryn R., wife of Andrew J. Harris, of Duncannon, granddaughter, Alexis P. Harris, two sisters, Sallyanne, wife of John McDonnell, of Orwigsburg, PA and Joanne, wife of Gary Geist, of Schuylkill Haven, PA. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, December 13, 2019 in the Wesley United Methodist Church, 450 Sylvan Street, Marysville, with Pastor Douglas M. Eberly and Chaplain Dennis Snider officiating. A visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. on Friday in the church. Interment will be at the convenience of the family in Schuylkill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to (click to donate) or the IAFF Foundation - Burn Fund, C/O Chelsea Coffren, 1750 New York Ave., 2nd Floor, Washington, DC 20006. Arrangements entrusted to the Michael J. Shalonis Funeral Home, Marysville, PA.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 9 to Dec. 19, 2019