Herbert Carter Sr., 86 years old, passed away on June 21, 2019.

He was predeceased by his wife, Beulah Mae (Davis)

Carter. Born in Florence, S.C., he was the son of Leroy and Ella (Brown) Carter. He is survived by one son, Herbert Carter Jr., and Eleanor (King) Carter; five grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great

grandchildren; two sisters-in-law; and one brother-in-law.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.