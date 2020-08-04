Herbert Smith

Herbert Scheuer Smith, 67, of Ephrata, passed away at home Sunday, August 2, 2020. He was the husband of the late Patricia A. (Shanaman) Smith (d. 2013). Born in Scranton, Herb was the son of the late Theodore S. and Eleanor L. (Scheuer) Smith. He attended Ephrata Community Church and served in the United States Air Force, and most recently enjoyed his employment at Martin Appliance in Ephrata. For many years, he owned and ran an electronics repair company, later dedicating his passion to home theater sales. He loved everything music—collecting guitars, attending live concerts and listening to jam bands—but he was at his happiest when playing guitar with his son. He treasured his time with his daughters—from cycling and canoe rides, to late-night campfires. He looked forward to fishing with his nephews and grandkids every summer. He was always the life of the party. He was always quick with a joke (funny or not). But most importantly, he just had a special way of making everyone laugh. Above all else, he was a loving father to his daughters Allison M. Smith and Erin L. Smith of Lancaster; Stephen M. Smith, husband of Laura J. Smith of Lebanon; and a doting grandfather to Isaac, Lucy and Jack. He is survived by his siblings Carol A. Kline, wife of Evan J. Kline of Douglassville; Barbara L. Rapp, wife of Charles Rapp of Mohnton and Guy A. Smith of Lakewood, PA. The Funeral Service will be private for family only and will be held in Bean Funeral Homes, 129 East Lancaster Avenue, Shillington. Reverend Paul L. Jones will officiate. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Shillington. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date due to COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 3893 Adler Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017 in the family’s memory of his late wife and niece. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
.