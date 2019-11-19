|
|
Herbert Addison Wright Herbert Addison Wright, 93, died Saturday November 16th, 2019. Born in Royersford, PA to the late John Wright and Laura Rhuebottom. He was married to Geneva (Snead) Wright, deceased. He retired from Carpenter Technology and remained a active resident of Berks County. A deacon at First Baptist Church in Temple, he served as President of the Reading area Deacons Unit for 10 years. He is survived by two daughters, Lorri Wright and Denise Birckhead, four grandchildren and one brother, Robert Douglass. Funeral service will be held at Wyomissing Church of the Brethren, 2200 State Hill Rd, Wyomissing, PA 19610, on Friday, November 22 at noon. Viewing from 11Am to noon. Services entrusted to Harris Funeral Home.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019