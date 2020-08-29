Herbie Bagenstose

1/1
Herbie D. Bagenstose, 74, of Ontelaunee Twp., passed away Friday, August 28, 2020 in ManorCare Health Services, Laureldale. He was the husband of Kathy L. (Impink) Bagenstose. They were married March 18, 1967 and celebrated 53 years of marriage. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Harvey O. and Kathryn F. (Shrom) Bagenstose. He graduated from Schuylkill Valley High School in 1965. He worked as a welder in various businesses during his career. He was a member of Trinity Bible Fellowship Church, Blandon. Herbie enjoyed reading, watching NASCAR, and demo derbys. He always enjoyed nature, history, and watching National Geographic. Herbie also enjoyed working on cars and bluegrass music. Herbie will always be remembered by his crazy sense of humor and how much he enjoyed making jokes. He is survived by a son: Lee M. Bagenstose, husband of Heidi S. Kooiman, Pottstown; two daughters: Lori D. (Bagenstose) Shaner, wife of Harold E. Shaner, Kenhorst, and Debbie A. (Bagenstose) Weidenhammer, Birdsboro; and three grandchildren: Jacob, Kevin, and Tony. He is also survived by a brother: Rick L. Bagenstose, husband of Dorene, Hamburg; and two sisters: Nancy K. (Bagenstose) Gaul, a resident at Seton Manor, Orwigsburg, and Cindee A. (Bagenstose) Peterson, Smyrna Beach, FL. Funeral Services will be private at the convenience of the family. A public viewing will be held Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 2:00 to 3:30 p.m. in Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., 223 Peach Street Leesport, PA 19533. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to: Trinity Bible Fellowship Church, 220 Main Street, Blandon Pa 19510. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com

