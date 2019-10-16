|
Herman F. Hower Sr. Herman F. Hower Sr., 87, of Mount Aetna, died Sunday, October 13, 2019. He was the husband of Faye F. (Tobias) Hower. They celebrated their 24th anniversary on June 3, 2019. Born in Mt. Aetna, on July 21, 1932, he was a son of the late Florence (Clay) and Leroy A. Hower. Herman was a self employed masonry contractor. He was a life member of St. John’s Church, Mt. Aetna, Mt. Aetna Fire Co., Bethel Fire Co., Rehrersburg Fire Co., and Strausstown Rod & Gun Club. In addition to his wife, Herman is survived by sons: Herman F. Hower Jr., of Myerstown, Randolph L., husband of Victoria Hower, of Myerstown, Kendall W. Hower, of Schuylkill Haven, Christian A. Hower, of Lebanon; step-daughter, Julie K., wife of Brian Kiebach, of Myerstown; step-sons, Richard M., husband of Ruth Bausher Jr., of Delmont, Timothy A., husband of Kim Bausher, of Bethel; four grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a son, Brian K. Hower; grandson, Duane Hower; and sister, Lillian Ortiz. The family extends a special thank you to WellSpan Hospice for their kindness and compassionate care. Funeral services will be held Friday, October 18, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Church, 5 E. Mill St., Mt. Aetna. Viewing will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in St. John’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Johns Church, P.O. Box 195 Mt. Aetna, PA 19544 or WellSpan Hospice 1503 Quentin Rd., Lebanon, PA 17043. Grose Funeral Home, Inc., Myerstown were entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019