Herman C. "Henny" Henderson, 87, of

Exeter Township, passed away at home on Thursday April 11, 2019.

He was the husband of Marilyn (Schildt) Henderson. Born in Richmond Township, he was the son of the late Esther E. Boyer and the late Carl Henderson.

Herman is survived by his children, a son, Steve

Henderson, of Exeter Township; and a daughter, Kelly, wife of Joe Spica, of Cumru Township.

He was predeceased by a brother, Clyde Fegley.

Also surviving are many cousins, nieces, nephews and other extended family.

Herman was in the Army for 2 years. He was employed for over 30 years with the Reading Railroad and Conrail, holding various positions at different locations. He enjoyed spending time working on cars, fixing and building almost anything and watching NASCAR races. He also valued spending time with his railroad buddies and most

importantly spending quality time with his family.

A special thank you to everyone that helped take care of Herman over the past month.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to either a local Lions Club or the Salvation Army.

Cremation Society of Berks County is in charge of

arrangements, which will be private at the convenience of the family. www.berkscremations.com



