Herschel T. Stewart, 89, of Maidencreek Township, died Thursday afternoon in his residence.

He was the widower of Nancy J. (Witman) Stewart, who died April 28, 2008. They shared a loving marriage of fifty-seven years. Born in Fairfield, Illinois, on August 28, 1929,

Herschel was the son of the late Loren T. and Blanche M. (Merritt) Stewart.

Surviving are his children: Cheryl, wife of John Zissa, of Birdsboro; Ricky, husband of Sandy Stewart, of Reading; Don E., husband of Donna Stewart, of Leesport; and Brian "Scott," husband of Dawn Stewart, of Fleetwood.

Also surviving are his grandchildren: Rick, husband of Amber Stewart, of Shillington; Michael Jack Stewart, fiancé of Stephanie Spahn, of Pittsburgh; Seth Stewart, of Shillington; Barron Line, of Friedensburg; Rosten Houck, of Leesport; Demi Rissmiller, of Muhlenberg Township; and Derek, husband of Helen Iaccarino, of Frederick, Md.; great-grandchildren: Jacob, Rachel, Zachary, Kross, Gracelyn, Bryer and Jaxon.

Herschel is predeceased by one granddaughter, Amanda Kate Stewart, who passed in 1998.

For twenty years Herschel served his country in the United States Air Force and the United States Army during the Korean Conflict, retiring from from military service in 1968. He retired in 1999 with thirty-one years of service in the United States Postal System, last working as a postal clerk. Herschel enjoyed hunting, fishing and golf. He had a "hole in one" at Pleasant Hills golf course at the number six hole.

Funeral services will be held at the Milkins Giles Funeral Home Inc., Temple on Saturday, March 16 at 1:00 p.m. with Reverend Doctor Daniel Lute officiating. Friends and

family are invited to view from noon until time of service.

Herschel's family asks contributions in his memory be made to the s Family Support, 11218 John Galt Blvd., Suite 103, Omaha, NE 68137, www.wwfs.org.

Condolences may be offered to Herschel's family at milkinsgilesfunerahome.com.



