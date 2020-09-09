1/1
Hilda F. Hyneman
Hilda F. Hyneman Hilda F. Hyneman, 89, of Brecknock Township, passed away September 6, 2020 in the Mifflin Center where she was a guest. She was the wife of the late LeRoy S. Hyneman, Jr., who passed away November 4, 2015. They celebrated 61 years of marriage prior to his passing. Born in Mohnton, she was a daughter of the late David & Mabel (Huyett) Hoshauer. She worked as a seamstress for Walter W. Moyer Company, Ephrata and later as a clerk for the Keystone Pretzel Store. Hilda was a member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Mohnton, the WELCA at St. John’s and loved her dogs and her grandchildren. She is survived by her son – Glenn L. husband of Bonita Hyneman of Mohnton, her sister – Henrietta Hoshauer of Bowmansville, and her grandchildren – Douglas Hyneman fiancé of Brittany Davis and Natalie Hyneman fiancé of Tyler Wilson. She was predeceased by her sisters – Pearl Kozlowski, Grace Weinhold and Martha Mountz. Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., One East Lancaster Ave., Shillington. Rev. Rachael C. Dietz, her pastor, will officiate. Friends may call on Monday from 10-11 AM at the funeral home. Private interment in Allegheny Union Cemetery, Brecknock Twp. Please remember Hilda my making contributions to St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, One Front Street Plaza, P. O. Box 5, Mohnton, PA 19540. www.kleefuneralhome.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
