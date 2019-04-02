Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hilda (Fishkin) Feldman.

Hilda E. Feldman, 96, of West Reading, passed March 30th, 2019, in Keystone Villa, Douglassville. She was the widow of Bernard Feldman, who passed in 2015.

Born in Reading, Pa., she was the daughter of Max and Lillie (Chiat) Fishkin. She was a 1941 graduate of Reading High School and worked as a decorator at Palmer Candy. Hilda was a member of Kesher Zion Synagogue, Wyomissing, and was active in the Sisterhood.

She is survived by daughters, Barbara (Feldman), wife of Mark Creal, and Sharon Feldman; son, Joel Feldman,

husband of Sandra Feldman; and three grandchildren:

Matthew, Ryan and Justin.

Services will be held Wednesday at 12 noon in Henninger Funeral Home Inc., 229 N. 5th St., Reading. Interment will be in Kesher Zion Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Kesher Zion Synagogue.

