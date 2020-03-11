|
Hilda M. White, 72, of Muhlenberg Township, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 at 3:34 pm in Penn State Health-St. Joseph Hospital. She was the wife of John D. White. Born in Reading, Mrs. White was the daughter of the late Robert and Myrtle M. (Nye) Redcay. She was a 1966 graduate of Reading High School and was a sales clerk for Richard M. Heagy Meats in the Fairgrounds Square Market for 33 years. In addition to her husband, Mrs. White is survived by her son Jeffrey J. White of Leesport, her grandson Nicholas J. White, her niece Heather L. Sweigart and was preceded in death by her sister Linda L. Dunsky. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home, 1605 Rockland Street, Hampden Heights, Monday, March 16, 2020 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. Interment will follow in Berks County Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020