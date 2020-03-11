Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
1605 Rockland St
Reading, PA 19604
(610) 376-0985
Resources
More Obituaries for Hilda White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hilda M. White

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hilda M. White Obituary
Hilda M. White, 72, of Muhlenberg Township, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 at 3:34 pm in Penn State Health-St. Joseph Hospital. She was the wife of John D. White. Born in Reading, Mrs. White was the daughter of the late Robert and Myrtle M. (Nye) Redcay. She was a 1966 graduate of Reading High School and was a sales clerk for Richard M. Heagy Meats in the Fairgrounds Square Market for 33 years. In addition to her husband, Mrs. White is survived by her son Jeffrey J. White of Leesport, her grandson Nicholas J. White, her niece Heather L. Sweigart and was preceded in death by her sister Linda L. Dunsky. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home, 1605 Rockland Street, Hampden Heights, Monday, March 16, 2020 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. Interment will follow in Berks County Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hilda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -