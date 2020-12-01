Hildegard (Trompetter) Ciabattoni Hildegard (Trompetter) Ciabattoni, 87, passed away on November 27, 2020 in her home surrounded by family. Hilda was born on January 3, 1933 in West Reading, PA to Agnes (Oberhauser) and Paul Trompetter. She graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1950 and went on to earn her college degree in Dietetics from St Mary of the Woods, Indiana. She was the first woman in her family to graduate from a College. She went on to complete a dietetic internship at Massachusetts General Hospital before beginning her lifelong career as a registered dietitian. In 1956 she married James Ciabattoni, the love of her life, and they went on to have a “barnful of children”. She inherited her mother’s wanderlust and began their married life with a military tour in Tokyo, Japan where they started their family. She continued that love of travel all throughout her life. Hilda is survived by daughter Sondra C. Romano, of West Reading, daughter, Jamie A., wife of Dr. Thomas Koch, of Macungie, PA, son, Dr. Frederick J., husband of Barbara Kase, of Wyomissing, daughter Christa L., wife of Michael Kingsley, of Chicago, IL, daughter, Marga A., wife of James Pirozzoli, of Arlington, VA. She is also survived by 18 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. James J. Ciabattoni, her parents, Agnes and Paul Trompetter, her Stepmother, Josephine (Strasser) Trompetter, and her brother and his wife, Walter and Naomi Trompetter. Hilda was very active with her family, her community, her parish and her career. Her dedication to her family involved celebrating every holiday with vigor, never missing an opportunity to throw a party. Hilda was perhaps most famous for her Easter Egg and scavenger hunts. She relished every day and would begin the morning by sending a daily picture of the sunrise to her family. In support of her husband’s career, she served as an officer for the Dental Alliance to the PA Dental Association. She was lifelong member of the American Dietetic Association. Hilda had an enduring and active commitment to her lifetime parish, Sacred Heart of West Reading. Hilda served as a Eucharistic Minister for the parish as well as starting the bereavement ministry following the loss of her husband. She was always concerned about the well-being of the aging which was a natural extension of her career with the Berks County Office of Aging. She also initiated transportation for the homebound to Mass and to doctor appointments. A private funeral Mass is scheduled for Friday and a full celebration of Life will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Hilda’s memory either to the “Sacred Heart Catholic Education Endowment Fund” and send to: Attention Kate Banta, P.O. Box 6217, Reading, PA, 19610, or send contributions to her alma mater Saint Mary of the Woods, contact Andre Swick in the Office of Advancement at 812-535-5270. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfunerahomes.com
