|
|
Hildegard (Breit) Fisher, 90, reunited into eternity with the love of her life, Robert, on November 13, 2019. Her husband, Robert R. Fisher, died on February 20, 2014. Born December 20, 1928, in Raab, Austria, she was a daughter of the late Matthew and Maria (Gallnbock) Breit. She was employed by Berkshire Knitting Mills for 15 years and later David Crystal Inc., for five years, before retiring in 1977. She was a member of St. Stephens Polish National Catholic Church, Cumru Township. Hildegard is survived by two daughters, Dolores H., wife of Jack Coleman, MD; and Linda L., wife of David Schlegel, Fleetwood. Also surviving are her three sisters: Paula Breit, Rosi Preleuthner and Helga Krottendorofer; two grandsons; two great-grandsons; and one great-great-grandson. She was preceded in death by four siblings: Herbert Breit, Herman Breit, Adolf Breit and Agnes Hoss. Services will be Friday, November 22, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading, with burial to follow at Berks County Memorial Gardens. Friends may call Friday, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019