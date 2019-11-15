Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
Resources
More Obituaries for Hildegard Fisher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hildegard Fisher

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hildegard Fisher Obituary
Hildegard (Breit) Fisher, 90, reunited into eternity with the love of her life, Robert, on November 13, 2019. Her husband, Robert R. Fisher, died on February 20, 2014. Born December 20, 1928, in Raab, Austria, she was a daughter of the late Matthew and Maria (Gallnbock) Breit. She was employed by Berkshire Knitting Mills for 15 years and later David Crystal Inc., for five years, before retiring in 1977. She was a member of St. Stephens Polish National Catholic Church, Cumru Township. Hildegard is survived by two daughters, Dolores H., wife of Jack Coleman, MD; and Linda L., wife of David Schlegel, Fleetwood. Also surviving are her three sisters: Paula Breit, Rosi Preleuthner and Helga Krottendorofer; two grandsons; two great-grandsons; and one great-great-grandson. She was preceded in death by four siblings: Herbert Breit, Herman Breit, Adolf Breit and Agnes Hoss. Services will be Friday, November 22, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading, with burial to follow at Berks County Memorial Gardens. Friends may call Friday, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hildegard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -