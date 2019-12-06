|
Hillary A. Lane, 28 years, of Mertztown, died Thursday, November 14, 2019. She was the daughter of Brian J. Lane of Ohio and Christine (Derrick) Lane of Florida. She was a customer service representative for First Commonwealth Bank in Kutztown. Survivors: Father, Brian, mother, Christine, her significant other, Jamie Constein, Hillary’s children, sons, Jaxen and James and daughter, Medora; sister, Rebecca Lane, maternal grandmother, Eileen L. Derrick, uncle, Kevin M. Derrick, and aunt, Jennifer L. Derrick-O'Grady. No Services: Arrangements by Keller Funeral Homes, Inc., Fogelsville, PA. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019