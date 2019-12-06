Home

Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
1018 Church Street
Fogelsville, PA 18051
(610) 395-1652
Hillary Lane Obituary
Hillary A. Lane, 28 years, of Mertztown, died Thursday, November 14, 2019. She was the daughter of Brian J. Lane of Ohio and Christine (Derrick) Lane of Florida. She was a customer service representative for First Commonwealth Bank in Kutztown. Survivors: Father, Brian, mother, Christine, her significant other, Jamie Constein, Hillary’s children, sons, Jaxen and James and daughter, Medora; sister, Rebecca Lane, maternal grandmother, Eileen L. Derrick, uncle, Kevin M. Derrick, and aunt, Jennifer L. Derrick-O'Grady. No Services: Arrangements by Keller Funeral Homes, Inc., Fogelsville, PA. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
