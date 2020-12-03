1/1
Homer Kantner
1927 - 2020
Homer Earl Kantner 93 of Laureldale, became an angel on December 1, 2020 in the Mifflin Center, Shillington. He was the husband of June D. (Faust) Kantner. Homer loved music, the arts, theater, sports and travelling and enjoyed sharing his appreciation and joy of those activities with his family. He learned to play the flute and saxophone as an adult and travelled to most states in the USA. Born November 6, 1927 in Berks County, PA he was the son of the late James and Bessie (Krick) Kantner. Homer graduated from Muhlenberg Township High School in 1945. After high school he attended Wyomissing Polytechnic Institute. In 1967 he graduated Phi Beta Kappa, Summa Cum Laude from Lafayette College with a BS in mechanical engineering. He was an engineer at Bell Telephone Laboratories, from which he retired. Previous employment was with Binney & Smith (Crayola Crayon) and Textile Machine Works. Surviving in addition to his wife are his children: Diane Kantner of VA and Theresa Kuenzel of MO. Also surviving are his grandchildren: Tina Wibe of AZ, Nicole Whitfield of MO and Jason Payne of VA, and his great grandchildren: Tyson Wibe, Noah and Lillian Whitfield, James and Brendan and Kaylee Payne. He leaves behind his sister Norma Wilson of Laureldale and his brother James Kantner of Shillington. He was preceded in death by his first wife Grace (Brown), his sisters Jane Endy, Beverly Brossman, Doris Hoffman, and Ruth Hanley, and his stepdaughter Scarlet Schmittinger. Visitation will be held Monday December 7, 2020 from 11am till 12pm followed by a funeral service at 12pm both at the Stitzel Family Funeral Home, 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale PA 19605. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers Homer requests contributions be made to the American Lung Association, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601 or to the National Federation of the Blind, 200 East Wells Street at Jernigan Place, Baltimore, MD 21230. Online condolences at www.stitzels.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2020.
